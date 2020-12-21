Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named an alternate Team Canada captain (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)

Byram named alternate captain for Team Canada

Defenceman with Langley-based Giants returns to World Juniors

Hockey Canada has unveiled their leadership group for the 2021 World Juniors, and Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named an alternate captain.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Giants organization I would like to congratulate Bowen for being named to the leadership group for Canada’s World Junior team,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta.

“His experiences at last year’s tournament, along with spending time in the NHL playoff bubble will be invaluable to help with this year’s efforts to repeat as champions.”

READ ALSO: Former Giant Bowen Byram rides out COVID lockdown at Team Canada training camp

Bowen rode out a two-week shutdown at training camp after it was was halted on Nov. 26 because two players and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Byram, the two-time reigning MVP of the Langley-based Giants, now playing in the NHL, was one of six returnees invited to the camp who helped Canada capture gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

With him is Giants head coach Michael Dyck who will be serving as an assistant coach with Canada at the World Juniors which will operate under the same bubble concept that was successfully deployed by the NHL and the NBA.

In seven games last season at the World Juniors, Byram notched two assists en route to a Gold Medal victory.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will play for Canada, again

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany.

Canada has captured 18 gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Coronavirus

