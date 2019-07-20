Boren Byram has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Rik Fedyck)

Byram signs three-year-contract with Avalanche

Defenceman with Langley-based Vancouver Giants inks NHL deal

Standout Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Avalanche selected Byram with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft on June 21 in Vancouver.

Byram was rated the second-best North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2019 draft, having moved up from the fourth spot in the mid-term rankings.

Byram was originally drafted by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants third overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft and is coming off an winning sophomore season in the WHL.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants player considered top NHL Draft prospect

Last season Byram set a new single season franchise record for goals by a Giants defencemen with 26. He finished second on the team and third in the WHL (among defencemen) with 71 points. Additionally he set a new single season WHL record with six overtime winning goals. During the postseason he managed 26 points in 22 playoff games, becoming the first defenceman in WHL history to lead the playoffs in scoring.

In 138 career WHL games with the Giants, Byram has scored 32 goals while adding 66 assists for 98 points. Back in May he received the 2019 CHL Top Prospect Award.

Internationally Byram has represented Canada on three occasions. In 2017 he captured a Silver Medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. In 2018 he helped Canada secure a Gold Medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He also suited up for Canada at the World Under-18’s in 2018.

Later this month, Byram is off to Plymouth, MI to attend Hockey Canada’s National Team Summer Development Camp. The camp runs July 27 – August 4 and Canada will play games against the United States, Finland and Sweden.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Changes coming to Langley GranFondo
Next story
Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

Just Posted

Byram signs three-year-contract with Avalanche

Defenceman with Langley-based Vancouver Giants inks NHL deal

Crash near Langley City roundabout snaps light standard

Two trucks involved in collision

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at Langley hospital was likely wounded in Surrey

Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

LETTER: Interurban ideas based on nostalgia not modern passenger needs

Fraser Valley Regional District needs to be included in the planning, a Langley man contends.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Fair kicks off with 10th anniversary show n’ shine

The 107th annual Aldergrove Fair kicked off with some showy vehicles on… Continue reading

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Researchers found performance on key areas varies by province and territory

UPDATE: One dead after house fire in rural Maple Ridge

Dewdney Trunk Road closed, traffic being re-routed

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

No estimated time for opening

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Most Read