Vanouver Stealth’s Corey Small in the last at home game of the year scored two goals and earned two assists. (Garrett James Photography)

Calgary trampled Stealth at Langley Events Centre Saturday night

Pro Langley lacrosse players are off to Georgia for the last game of the season.

Last night marked the last home game of the 2018 National Lacrosse League season for the Vancouver Stealth.

The Calgary Roughnecks ventured to the West Coast for the Stealth’s fan appreciation night in Langley, and served up a significant defeat over the local team – beating them by the score of 26-11..

When the Vancouver faithful first entered Langley Events Centre, they were gifted a collector’s edition Corey Small bobble head. The gifts kept coming throughout the night, including autographed jerseys, memorabilia, and 2018-19 season ticket giveaways.

Much to the delight of the fans, the Stealth started the scoring just 34 seconds into the opening frame, but the Roughnecks answered back with a four-goal performance and a 4-2 lead after the first.

Calgary continued their offensive onslaught with a seven-goal second quarter and an 11-6 lead at the half.

The Roughnecks added 10 more goals in the third and had a commanding 21-8 lead after three quarters.

The Stealth were led by Tony Malcom who scored three goals and three assists, Corey Small and Casey Jackson had two goals and two assists each, Rhys Duch had one goal and two assists, and Logan Schuss had one goal and one assist. Seth Oakes and Andrew Suitor had the other goals for Vancouver.

“We can only go up from here. It is hard to put into words how this season went. We love the guys in our locker room and are looking to next fall,” said assistant captain Logan Schuss.

“We have great support here in Langley. It is incredible seeing how many fans stuck around just to chat with us after the game. Tonight, I saw kids wearing jerseys from every lacrosse organization across British Columbia, and that is exactly who we want to be. We strive to be B.C.’s team.”

The 2018 season closes out with a trip to Georgia to take on the Swarm next Saturday, April 28. To follow the team, people can go online.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Christy Fraser Memorial underway in Langley

Just Posted

Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

Kindness of Alberta students fulfills dream for older Langley couple

A new roof and fence enable a Langley City couple to stay in their home.

Calgary trampled Stealth at Langley Events Centre Saturday night

Pro Langley lacrosse players are off to Georgia for the last game of the season.

LETTER: Shrink dependence on fossil fuels, not expand

A Langley letter writer is critical of MLA Rich Coleman’s position on Kinder Morgan.

PHOTOS: Christy Fraser Memorial underway in Langley

Over 700 athletes from across the province are attending

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

One person arrested after man killed in Vancouver

Police say this is Vancouver’s seventh murder of 2018

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Downtown roads closed for Vancouver Sun Run

Thousands of runners participate in the annual event

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Most Read