Called up: four Langley players drafted into National Lacrosse League

The NLL 2019 Entry Draft took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Four Langley Thunder players have been drafted last night into the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

On Tuesday night (Sept. 18) two from the Senior A WLA team Dylan Kinnear (Round three pick to Colorado), and Keegan Bell (Vancouver, Round five) and two from the Junior A BCJALL team, Nathaniel Kozevnikov (Buffalo, Round two) and Nick Scott ( Calgary, round three).

Of the four, Kozevnikov is also a local Langley product.

He managed to get drafted despite missing the second half of this past season after a serious knee injury.

National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 2019 Entry Draft took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The NLL Draft is an exciting night for our league, and we are proud to welcome all of the players in tonight’s draft into our lacrosse family,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We can’t wait for Face Off Weekend for the first chance to see these talented new players in action.”

READ MORE: Junior Thunder aim for bounce back season in Langley

READ ALSO: Langley Junior Thunder Lacrosse team gets a new head coach

Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA.

The League is comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________