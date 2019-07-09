Calling it a season: Langley Fastball and North Langley Softball year-end tournament

Thirty teams, 12 diamonds, more than 70 games and six gold medals

Langley Fastball and North Langley Softball partnered up to put on a massive three-day year-end tournament that began with the youngest players and ended with older players from 30 teams playing over 70 games at 12 diamonds in a quest for six gold medals.

It began Friday, June 22 with the U6 and U8 players, with face painting, a bouncy castles, skills competitions, a dragon race championship, and a picnic to end the evening.

Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th, the older players battled it out.

Langley Fastball president Jeff Clegg observed that organizing an event that size was “no small feat.”

“Many of our athletes play multiple sports or do multiple activities ,” Clegg explained, “and for everyone to come together for a final weekend, before school ends and summer vacation starts, really makes the hours of effort from our volunteer executives worth it.”

Clegg said the event was only possible because of the combined support of Langley Fastball and North Langley Softball.

“Instead of acting as competitors, both associations recognize we are better working together to provide great experiences to all our members,” Clegg told the Langley Advance Times.

“We are very happy with the sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the weekend,” Clegg added.

“Throughout the round robin games and into championship play, our athletes played to the best of their abilities and our coaches and fans upheld our principles of sportsmanship and fair play, including support of our young umpires, many of who play within our associations.”

Clegg gave a shout-out to umpire-in-chief, Paul Muirhead, for doing an “outstanding job of recruiting young umpires and training them to be successful on the field.”

“We were also happy to have acting umpire in chief Bill Yerdon watching over many of the games during the tournament,” Clegg added.

Results:

U10 A Pool – 1st – LFA Black Ravens, 2nd NL Bubble Gum Burst, 3rd – LFA Red Socks

U10 B Pool – 1st – NL Cream Soda, 2nd – NL Purple Ravens, 3rd – NL Cumisky (Green)

U10 Dragon Race Champions – 1st – LFA Red Socks, 2nd – LFA Black Ravens

U12 – 1st – LFA Lightning Bolts, 2nd – LFA Herricanes, 3rd – NL – Knibb

U14 – 1st – NL Red Sox, 2nd – LFA Bandits

U16 – 1st – LFA Thunder, 2nd – NL Rebels

U19 – 1st – NL – Blaze, 2nd – NL – BBBTM

