Campbell back with Bandits at Langley Events Centre for another season

He’s back.

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that the club has re-signed Alex Campbell, its two-time reigning team most valuable player, for his third consecutive Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season with B.C.’s professional basketball team.

The upcoming CEBL season at Langley Events Centre (LEC) will be Campbell’s fourth, after previously winning a 2019 championship and finals MVP honours with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

A 6-foot-2 native of Brampton, Ont., Campbell played a team-high 20 games for the Bandits in 2022 and demonstrated his consistent all-around skillset by ranking among team leaders in various offensive and defensive statistical categories (minimum 12 games played).

The skilled sharpshooter averaged 13.4 points (3rd on team), 5.8 rebounds (2nd), 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals (1st) on 44.4 (4th) and 39.5 (2nd) per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively, confirmed Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

“I am excited to return to the Bandits this summer for many reasons. I have built lifelong relationships with players and staff out in B.C. and I also truly believe we have the CEBL’s best fanbase here in Vancouver. The support and energy at LEC last summer was electric. As players, we feed off that,” Campbell said.

“I feel like we have an opportunity to do something special that has not been done before: Bring a professional basketball championship to Vancouver. Challenge accepted. After all, the third time is the charm. I can’t wait to get out there with coach Kyle Julius and the squad. It is time to get to work,” the 30-year-old guard added.

Campbell starred at the University of Windsor and Niagara College before embarking upon a decorated international career that has seen him suit up for Boulazac (France), Lahti (Finland), and CB Prat (Spain) during his six professional seasons.

In addition to filling up box scores overseas, Campbell has averaged 13 or more points in each of his CEBL seasons and led the Bandits in three-pointers made in 2021 and ranked second in long-range strikes in 2022 behind only team scoring leader Shane Gibson.

For his marksmanship, the CEBL named Campbell to its 2021 All-Canadian team.

Campbell has also represented Canada and the CEBL on the global stage at the FIBA Basketball Champions League of Americas tournament in each of the past two years as a member of the Edmonton Stingers (2021-22) and Brampton Honey Badgers (2022-23). The champions of the CEBL are annually accepted into the prestigious international tournament and a roster is selected by its coaching staff to represent the league in the BCLA competition.

“Alex is the heart and soul of our culture of toughness, grit, and grind,” said Julius.

“He is a leader on and off the court for us. I really look forward to seeing him play in my system this summer and we really think he will flourish and be a special part of this team’s journey,” added the head coach.

Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre.

Fans will have their first chance to watch Campbell and company on home soil at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

Season tickets for the fifth season of Bandits Basketball are available for purchase and can be accessed by clicking here.

A key highlight of Vancouver’s fifth CEBL campaign will be its hosting of Championship Weekend, which takes place Aug. through 13. An annual celebration of the highest level of Canadian professional basketball.

Those interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits’ 2023 season can call 604-455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca. A complete regular season schedule can be found online.

