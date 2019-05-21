Canada blanks U.S. 3-0, finishes first in Group A at hockey world championship

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off preliminary play at the world hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the United States on Tuesday.

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins and one regulation loss. The Canadians have won six straight since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, while Matt Murray picked up the shutout in goal.

Cory Schneider took the loss in goal for the Americans, who finished fourth in the group with 14 points (4-1-1) behind Canada, Finland and Germany.

Canada took charge early in the game, with Dubois scoring one minute 49 seconds after the opening faceoff. Mark Stone came out from behind the American goal and fed Dubois with a pass to set up the opening goal.

Turris put Canada up 2-0 just over seven minutes later when Anthony Mantha caused a turnover in the Canadian zone and skated up the wing before feeding Canada’s captain with a pass.

McCann put Canada up 3-0 15 minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Turris and ripped a shot past Schneider.

Canada will face Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giants ‘hungry’ to win it next year
Next story
‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins pro skateboarding contest on two skateboards

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Langley Blaze display depth despite temporary loss of pitchers

Injury and invitation to play for Team Canada leave team down three

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read