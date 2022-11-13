Canada Red, Sweden win on day 7 of world U-17 hockey challenge

Sweden beat Czechia 5-4 at the U-17 World Hockey Championship being held at the Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy: Langley Events Centre)

Sweden and Canada Red were winners on Wednesday night, leaving both teams with eight points in preliminary round play with each team set to face off on Friday, Nov. 11 with a spot in the medal round on the line at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The seven-team competition is being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Delta’s Sungod Arena serving on the 10-day event which wraps up Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sweden 5 Czechia 4 at Langley Events Centre

The score was tied at four late in the game, but Czechia – knowing they needed the full three points awarded for victory in regulation – pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. Sweden took advantage with Wille Magnertoft depositing the puck into the empty net for the 5-4 victory.

Swedish coach Johan Rosén admitted he had never been part of a game where his team won in that fashion. But the team will take the victory and three points as they continue jockeying for position in a medal-round game and still have a shot of securing that second spot against the US team.

“We were talking about a spot in the medal (round) before and how important this game was … they saw the Czechs were in last place and maybe they underestimated them,” he said, adding that this is a learning lesson.

“Every team, no matter where you play in these kinds of tournaments, you have to be ready,” he said. “We didn’t play a good game today; the Czechs were all over us.”

Sweden knew Czechia had a strong counter-attack game and the key was to get pucks deep, which they failed to do in falling behind 4-2 at the midway point. They were better over the game’s second half and had superior special teams as each team received four power-play opportunities, but only Sweden cashed in, scoring twice.

The Swedes were up 2-1 after a period before Czechia scored three straight to open a 4-2 lead at the midway point of the game. Viktor Olofsson pulled his team within a goal shortly after and Alfons Freij would tie things up early in the third.

Wiktor Jerneheim and Emil Stadin had Sweden’s first-period goals while Czechia’s Adam Titlbach scored twice and Jan Skok and Ondrej Kos added singles. Hugo Laring stopped 29 of 33 shots for Sweden while Jakub Milota made 26 saves on 30 shows.

Magnertoft (Sweden) and Adam Martin Hlinsky (Czechia) were their teams’ respective Players of the Game.

Czechia remains winless at 0-4-1 with Sweden improving to 3-2 and eight points as one of their victories came in overtime.

Canada Red 8 Finland 5 (Sungod Arena)

A five-goal second period powered Canada Red to an 8-5 victory over Finland, pulling Canada Red to within a point of the second-place Finnish team with a game remaining.

Ahead 2-1 through 20 minutes, Canada Red scored three goals in a span of 2:32 to take control of the contest. Each team would score twice more to cap off a seven-goal second period. Finland would score twice in 65 seconds early in the third, but Canada Red shut the door the rest of the way and then iced things with an empty-net goal.

Porter Malone and Tij Iginla led the offence for Canada Red with matching one-goal, three-point games while Carston Wetsch had a goal and an assist. Jett Luchanko, Ben Danford, Sacha Boisvert, Ethan Procyszyn and Berkly Catton scored once each. Gabriel D’Aigle stopped 25 shots for the victory while his counterpart made 28 saves on 35 shots.

Konsta Helenius and Matvey Butkowskiy each had a goal and an assist for Finland, with Niklas Nykri, Joonas Paqvalin and Tuomas Suoniemi registering a goal apiece.

Finland went 2-for-3 on the man advantage while Canada Red was 1-for-2.

Canada Red’s Martone and Finland’s Heikki Ruohonen were the respective Players of the Game.

