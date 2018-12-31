Team Canada forward Cory Emmerton (left) and teammate Maxim Noreau fend off a Kalpa Kuopio player during the final of the 2018 Spengler Cup. Canada dropped the game 2-1 after an eight-round shootout. Photo courtesy of @HC_Men/Twitter

Canada settles for silver at Spengler Cup

BCHL alum finish with silver medal at 2018 Spengler Cup

Team Canada’s hope to bring another Spengler Cup gold medal home was dashed by Finland’s KalPa Kuopio in an eight round shootout in the championship game on Monday.

The 2-1 loss ends Canada’s record-setting win streak at the tournament at 12 games.

Zach Boychuk (Airdrie, Alta./SC Bern, NLA) and Cory Emmerton (St. Thomas, Ont./Lausanne HC, NLA) added goals in the shootout for the Canadians, who had four chances to win their fourth-consecutive tournament title but couldn’t find a way past Denis Godla.

The Kuopio goaltender, whose name is familiar to Canadian fans as MVP of the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, was spectacular, finishing with 39 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping six of eight in the shootout.

Chris DiDomenico (Woodbridge, Ont./SCL Tigers, NLA), Boychuk, Zac Dalpe (Paris, Ont./Cleveland, AHL — Penticton Vees alum) and Emmerton all had the championship on their stick, but it was Jaakko Rissanen who scored the winner, beating Canadian netminder Zach Fucale (Rosemère, Que./Fort Wayne, ECHL) with a quick shot to the glove side on the 16th attempt.

Andrew Ebbett (Vernon, B.C./SC Bern, NLA — Salmon Arm Silverbacks alum) had the last chance for the Canadians, but the captain was turned away by one final stop from Godla.

The game was a goaltender’s duel from the first drop of the puck, with Fucale and Godla matching saves through two scoreless periods that saw Canada hold a 25-13 advantage in shots on goal.

Daniel Winnik (Toronto, Ont./Genève-Servette HC, NLA) finally broke through just past the five-minute mark of the third period, following up a Torrey Mitchell (Greenfield Park, Que./Lausanne HC, NLA) breakaway and stuffing the rebound past Godla for the 1-0 goal.

But Eetu Luostarinen got the Finnish side even at 11:24, swatting a bouncing puck past Fucale at the side of the Canadian net to eventually force an extra period.

The teams traded opportunities during the five minutes of three-on-three hockey, with Dalpe owning the best chance; his quick backhand beat Godla but not the post.

Boychuk and Emmerton matched goals by Ville-Vesa Vainiola and Alexandre Texier in the opening stage of the shootout before the goaltenders took over again, at one point making 10-straight saves.

BCHL alum Dante Fabbro, who played with the Penticton Vees from 2014-2016, was named to the Spengler Cup All Star Team as one of the top defencemen.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giants fall to Hitmen in Calgary hockey action
Next story
Vancouver Canucks extend affiliate deal with Utica Comets

Just Posted

Langley-based Team Tardi one step closer to repeating as B.C. curling champions

Top of the standings as round robin play comes to a close at 2019 BC Juniors in Vernon

Cold weather warning issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless

Giants fall to Hitmen in Calgary hockey action

One win, one loss so far on road trip

UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88

VIDEO: Circumstances of crash are puzzling, RCMP said

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

VIDEOS: B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review, with our top stories as submitted by our editors

Plan a safe ride home for New Year’s Eve, ICBC warns

Police will be out conducting roadchecks so take transit, it’s free

Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

The man was discovered dead in the bin in Ambleside Park

Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver finishes 2018 with 19-19-4 record

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Mayor Darryl Walker says plan makes ‘absolutely no sense at all’

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

$39.5 million-winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Lower Mainland

The winner of the Friday, Dec. 28 draw has 52 weeks to claim their prize

Most Read