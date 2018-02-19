Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

It was a gold medal finish for Canadians Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Monday.

The Canadian duo finished with a total time of 3:16.86 in four heats on Sunday and Monday, tying them with Fransesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.

Related: Kripps preparing for bobsleigh at Olympics

Related: Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

The bronze medal went to the Latvian team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga, with a time of 3:16.91, just 0.05 seconds from first place.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stealth stymied again

Just Posted

VIDEO: A Langley man travels coast-to-coast to honour Canada’s national symbol

The “Beaver appreciation tour” was timed for country’s 150th birthday

PHOTOS: Slippery roads didn’t deter runners in the 11th annual Fort Langley marathon

Most registered runners and walkers still came out, despite ice from an overnight snowfall.

Rebels beat road-weary Giants

Vancouver was playing fourth game in five days

Annual Langley bird count numbers drop

Bad weather likely cause, organizers say

Hugh Davis Way sign unveiled

The name of the pioneer and long-time Langley farmer now adorns road near his home

Update: Langley gas station robbed (with video)

Incident on Glover Road draws massive police response

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

CONTEST: $115,000-prize package helps retailer start up store in downtown Langley

Someone in B.C. will loot and a rare chance to build a brand new business in Langley.

VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Residents call on province to keep locals housed

Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

Most Read