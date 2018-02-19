Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

It was a gold medal finish for Canadians Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Monday.

The Canadian duo finished with a total time of 3:16.86 in four heats on Sunday and Monday, tying them with Fransesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.

The bronze medal went to the Latvian team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga, with a time of 3:16.91, just 0.05 seconds from first place.

More to come.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tie for Olympic gold.🥇 For the second time in Olympic history, #TeamCanada has tied for two-man bobsleigh gold, the first was in 98'. #PyeongChang2018 details: https://t.co/cJF6aveNqe pic.twitter.com/e5tZQxjJ6G — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 19, 2018

