Canada wins second straight at Pan-American Cup

In men’s volleyball competition at the Pan-Am Games, Team Canada beat Mexico Saturday, 3-1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A team of volleyball players hailing from Langley are so far triumphant at the Pan-American Games unfolding in Santo Domingo this week.

The Canadian team, represented by Trinity Western University’s men’s volleyball team, emerged from its second victory in as many outings at the Pan-Am Cup after defeating Mexico 3-1 (27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21) on Saturday. Now they’re gearing up for another game mid-afternoon.

In yesterday’s play, after the Canadian side earned back-to-back two-point set victories, Mexico bounced back to force a fourth set with a four-point win, said Canada head coach Ben Josephson.

In the fourth set, Canada built a big lead, but Mexico rallied to close the gap midway through the set.

However, the Canadians held on for the win, with Schnitzer catching a tidy serving run near the end to finish it.

“The kind of competition that we’re in here is awesome. We have massive athletes banging balls and competing like crazy,” Josephson said.

Jesse Elser of Calgary and Langley’s own Brodie Hofer each recorded 18 points to lead the Canadian winning effort, followed by Calgary’s Jackson Howe, who contributed 15 points to the victory.

Jorge Hernández, Diego Gonzalez, and Josue Lopez finished in double digits for Mexico with 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Both teams had eight blocks while Canada (TWU) holding an 8-6 advantage in aces, with Elser and Jordan Schnitzer of Surrey landing three aces apiece.

“It’s the end of the international season, so we have a lot of really good volleyball being played with teams who have been together for a while. It’s a high level and we’re competing well and the guys are showing a ton of toughness,” Josephson added.

“I’m really proud of them. We talked a lot about making sure we made the most of this moment and representing Canada well. I don’t think we played great volleyball, but we played with great passion and great playmaking ability. Sometimes that’s enough to win and today it was.”

After defeating Suriname 3-0 on Friday, and Mexico 3-1 on Saturday, Team Canada goes up against Puerto Rico this afternoon.

As the defending Canada West and U SPORTS champions, TWU was asked to represent Canada at this year’s Pan-American Cup.

Roster

Colton Loewen – Aldergrove

Jackson Corneil – Surrey

Isaiah Olfert – Winnipeg, Man.

Brodie Hofer – Langley

Jackson Howe – Calgary

Aaron Elser – Calgary

Jesse Elser – Calgary

Jordan Schnitzer – Surrey

Liam Remple – Vernon

Adam Schriemer – Winnipeg, Man.

Derek Epp – Saskatoon, Sask.

Kaden Schmidt – Mississauga, Ont.

Schedule

Sept. 5 – Canada vs. Puerto Rico – 2 p.m. PT

Sept. 6 – Canada vs. Dominican Republic – 4 p.m. PT

Sept. 7 – Canada vs. United States – 2 p.m. PT

Sept. 8 – Semifinals

Sept. 9 – Gold and bronze medal matches

After the tournament, the Spartans men’s volleyball team will return to Trinity Western to begin their local preseason games in preparation for their season opener on Nov. 5.

