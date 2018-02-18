Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Canadian freestyle skier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand has won a bronze medal in men’s slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten won gold with a 95.00 on his first run.

American Nick Goepper finished second after scoring 93.60 in his final run to bump Beaulieu-Marchand out of the silver-medal position.

In slopestyle, each skier has three runs down a course featuring rails and jumps. Their best score counts.

Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., had 90.00 points in his final run, good for fifth.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., scored 89.40 points to finish sixth.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Russian athlete suspected of doping at PyeongChang Olympics
Next story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Just Posted

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

VIDEO: Police called to Glover Road location in Langley

Multiple units called to scene

Annual Langley bird count numbers drop

Bad weather likely cause, organizers say

Hugh Davis Way sign unveiled

The name of the pioneer and long-time Langley farmer now adorns road near his home

Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

Annual tournament at UBC aims to raise $45,000 this year

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Russian athlete suspected of doping at PyeongChang Olympics

The case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated

Vancouver Giants fall with only 10 second left against Victoria

A Langley hockey team dropped a 4-3 game on the Island, before returing home to play Red Deer today.

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Most Read