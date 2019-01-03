Canada’s best junior lacrosse players will do battle in Langley this summer

Langley Events Centre will host the Minto Cup from Aug. 15 to 26.

Langley Events Centre will once again be hosting the Minto Cup this summer.

BC Junior A Lacrosse League and the event centre (LEC) made the announcement Thursday, confirming the “prestigious” lacrosse competition is set for Aug. 15 to 26.

The Minto Cup features the top junior ‘A’ teams from B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and it will be back in Langley for the first time since the Coquitlam Adanacs took home the title in 2016.

The Adanacs will also be looking to defend the title they won in August 2018 in Alberta by defeating Ontario’s Brampton Excelsiors in four games.

This is the third time the competition will be held at LEC, having previously been staged in 2014 and 2016.

“The staff at Langley Events Centre have done such a fantastic job in holding events like these that we know it will be an amazing event, not only for the players, but for the fans as well,” BCJALL president Karl Christiansen said.

“We encourage fans to keep their eyes open for more news as we get closer to the Minto Cup,” he added.

The passion, dedication and skill the athletes display makes for a “fantastic sporting environment,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director of production services for LEC.

“Having hosted the Minto Cup on two occasions, we know first-hand what a great event this, and we look forward to once again witnessing the best Canadian junior lacrosse players battle for their sport’s ultimate prize,” Dinwoodie added.

The Langley Thunder organization will be partnering with LEC to host the 2019 Minto Cup on behalf of the BCJALL.

“We would like to thank the BCJALL board of governors for this opportunity as we look forward to welcoming the Canadian lacrosse community to Langley for what is sure to be a first-class event,” said Langley Junior Thunder president Ken Buchan.

Township Mayor Jack Froese said he’s “thrilled” to welcome the Minto Cup back to Langley Events Centre.

“The Township of Langley is a sports town and it is always exciting for our community and lacrosse fans from throughout the region to experience this calibre of competition,” Froese said.

Four clubs will compete for the ultimate prize in junior ‘A’ lacrosse; the historic Minto Cup was officially designated the national championship in 1937. The BCJALL will receive two berths in the Minto Cup – one for the provincial champions and one for the runner-up.

Following a press conference and meetings on Aug. 15, the four teams will compete in round-robin play Aug. 16 to 18.

The first-place team will advance directly to the best-of-five championship series, while the second and third-place teams will face-off on Aug. 19.

The championship series begins on Aug. 21.

With the continual development of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, which features teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the always tough Ontario champions, the 2019 Minto Cup promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, Christiansen said.