Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating silver medalist Kim Boutin waves from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Canada’s Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It’s Boutin’s third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women’s 500 and 1,500.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

Related: Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold
Next story
Top-ranked Lightning strike for Valley title

Just Posted

Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

New assistant coaches in charge of offence and defence for Vancouver

Langley police release suspect photos

Alleged criminals caught on camera

Langley curling couple bound for provincials in Creston

Craig and Karen Lepine are skipping their own teams in the upcoming BC masters curling competition.

Langley Hospice issues formal statement opposing MAiD directive

Board of directors responds to ‘groundswell of opposition’ from community and volunteers

Aldergrove family first in B.C. to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Most Read