Canada’s gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships has some help from the Vancouver Giants

Giants’ Zack Ostapchuk, in his first appearance for Canada at the U-20 level, scored a goal and assisted twice during the tournament on the road to a gold medal win. (Vancouver Giants)

Team Canada’s gold-medal win over Finland was also a victory for the Vancouver Giants, too. And so was the bronze-medal win by Team Sweden.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Canada nets world junior gold, beats Finland 3-2 in overtime thriller

On Saturday night, Aug. 20, Team Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime to claim the gold medal at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk, coach Michael Dyck, and Trainer Mike Burnstein were all on the Canadian side.

Ostapchuk, in his first appearance for Canada at the U-20 level, scored a goal and assisted twice during the tournament. Playing in his hometown of Edmonton, the Giants captain was a crucial part of Canada’s penalty kill and was consistently called upon when Canada was protecting leads late in games. Ostapchuk was a late addition to the summer roster.

READ ALSO: McTavish puts up 6 points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

Dyck claimed his first U20 gold medal after capturing a silver medal at the 2021 WJC. He was also on staff for Canada’s 2021 IIHF World Championship gold medal.

Canada’s National Junior Team assistant coach Michael Dyck, left, gives instructions during training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Burnstein added to his collection of medals with a second WJC gold, his first came in 2020. He has also won Olympic gold (2010), World Championship silver (2005), and the Spengler Cup (2015) with Canada.

Giants forward Fabian Lysell also won a bronze medal with Team Sweden on Saturday.

Lysell had two goals and four assists during the tournament.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL