Canada Red downed Sweden Friday, Nov. 11 to clinch a spot in the Saturday gold medal final at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canada Red downed Sweden Friday, Nov. 11 to clinch a spot in the Saturday gold medal final at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canadian teams make medal round at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley

Canada Black will play Finland for bronze, Canada Red will play the United States for gold

Two Canadian teams have made the medal round of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley.

Canada Black will play Finland for bronze at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, and Canada Red will play the United States for gold at 5 p.m., both at the Langley Events Centre.

The seven-team, 10-day tournament was co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Delta’s Sungod Centre.

READ ALSO: USA will play for gold at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Canada got there by downing Sweden 6-3 on Friday, with netminder Gabriel D’Aigle making 35 saves for the win.

Canada Red head coach Greg Walters said the team “played fast and were team-first as you could see in their play. We were a little nervous to start, but D’Aigle is one of the top goalies in the country and he proved it tonight, giving our guys a chance. I am really proud of our guys.”

Tij Iginla, who had a goal and two assists, also praised the goaltending by D’Aigle.

“[He] was our MVP tonight, even in moments when we were getting outplayed, he kept us in there; he was someone we could lean on.”

Canada Black earned a spot in the bronze medal round by downing Czechia 7-5, a game head coach Mark O’Leary described as “an emotional rollercoaster.”

“We have been getting better every day here and certainly deserve to play for a medal,” O’Leary said. “We have an outgoing group that have gotten to know one another really well. They are enjoying themselves and I am happy for them that they get a chance to play for a medal.”

READ ALSO: Canada versus Canada goes into overtime at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley

Canada Black captain Sam Dickinson called it “a big win for us. We have played really well [without Macklin Celebrini and Malcolm Spence], they are two really good players that would have helped us a lot. We have got a good team and everyone stepped up into new roles, taken pride in those roles and played them very well. We are lucky to have the players and coaches that we have.”

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangley Events Centre

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trappers coach to head first PJHL top prospects team
Next story
Live music, $5 beers and player autographs scheduled for Abbotsford Canucks “Country Night”

Just Posted

A small group gathered at the Afghanistan war memorial at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Remembrance Day. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A moment of silence at Afghanistan war memorial in Langley

Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Langley Advance Times file)
Local realtor’s giveaway money helps a struggling family with home renovations

Aldergrove Legion branch president Doug Hadley said thanks to a ‘generous’ donation by the Otter Co-op, they are able to spruce up the exterior and change it to a more appropriate shade of blue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Learning about services at Aldergrove legion

Canada Red downed Sweden Friday, Nov. 11 to clinch a spot in the Saturday gold medal final at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canadian teams make medal round at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley