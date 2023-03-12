Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

29-year-old winger has 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 games with Vancouver

Phillip Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old winger has split time between both the Canucks and affiliate Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL this season.

Di Giuseppe has two goals and two assists in 13 games with Vancouver, but he has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford.

After spending all of last season with Abbotsford, Di Giuseppe made his Vancouver debut on Jan. 25 and scored his first goal with the team in his next game on Feb. 6.

Di Giuseppe was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012 and has also played for the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers across seven years in the NHL.

He has 18 goals and 39 assists in 214 career games on the NHL level.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Aatu Räty busts open scoring drought with pair of goals in 4-2 win over Colorado
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 38 shots, but his teammates couldn’t get past his Kamloops Blazers counterpart Matthew Kieper Saturday night, March 11, at the Sandman Centre, as the B.C. Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Bunny business at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre will include photos with the long-eared cuddly critter, as well as an afternoon of yoga with some of his furry relatives on April 1. (Willowbrook/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Hoppy days are here again

No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 264th and Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Saturday, March 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two crashes in Aldergrove, a few hours apart, with different outcomes

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs debate how should the criminal justice system should be reformed to deal with habitual offenders

Pop-up banner image