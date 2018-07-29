Defenceman Quinn Hughes dons a Vancouver Canucks jersey after the Canucks selected him during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Texas, Friday, June 22, 2018. Vancouver hockey fans will have to wait to see the Canucks’ top pick in this year’s NHL draft play with the team. Defenceman Quinn Hughes has decided to return to the University of Michigan this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Ainsworth

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Vancouver hockey fans will have to wait to see the Canucks’ top pick in this year’s NHL draft play with the team.

Defenceman Quinn Hughes has decided to return to the University of Michigan this fall.

The 18-year-old says in an interview with the school’s athletic department that he loves his teammates and believes the Wolverines have what it takes to capture an NCAA championship this season.

RELATED: Canucks tab Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

The seventh overall pick at this year’s NHL draft had five goals and 29 points in 37 games with Michigan last season, when the team was knocked out of the championship semifinals by Notre Dame.

Hughes says Canucks general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green are happy with the decision and are thinking about what’s best for him long term.

Benning has previously said that he feels the five-foot-10, 174-pound defenceman is already an NHL skater, but needs to get physically stronger to play in the league.

After weighing all the options, Hughes says returning to school in Michigan is what makes the most sense.

“My legacy at Michigan’s important to me,” he said. “I want to do something special at Michigan — something that nobody’s ever done.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Just Posted

David Davis advocates for new nature park in Willoughby

Before the Williams Plan is given final reading, Davis would like to add in a five-acre park

Meteor shower viewing party at Aldergrove Regional Park

Evening of stargazing open to overnight campers

Bright future for Canadian Toys “R” Us stores, company president says during Langley visit

Americans are coming north to shop Toys “R” Us since the U.S. chain went under

VIDEO: Fort Langley swings to sounds of summer jazz

The first annual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival was held Saturday.

Anti-gang police monitor Aldergrove biker event

Police say the Veterans MC has ties to the Hells Angels.

VIDEO: Inside the harm reduction tent at Agassiz music festival

The Electric Love music festival, in its fourth year, attracts dozens to the shores of Fraser River

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland

Eastern parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley impacted by greater-than-normal ground level ozone

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Richmond wildfire burning underground, challenging firefighters

Deputy Chief Kevin Gray said crews facing diffficulty with the fire burning through a marshy wetland

UPDATE: One woman is dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

Most Read