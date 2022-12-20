Canucks forward Nils Hoglander assigned to Abbotsford

Second round pick may dress in tonight’s game against the San Jose Barracuda

Nils Hoglander attacks the net against the Edmonton Oilers from a game in 2021. The forward was assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday (Dec. 19) night. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Forward Nils Hoglander has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks made the decision to move the now 22-year-old left winger to the American Hockey League at 11:59 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 19) night.

Hoglander celebrates his 22nd birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Höglander has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2022

He did not dress in Vancouver’s 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday and Hoglander has recorded nine points in 25 NHL games this season.

Vancouver selected Hoglander in the second round, 40th overall of the 2019 NHL Draft. He scored 27 points in 56 games as a rookie in the 2020-21 season and followed that up with 18 points in 60 games in 2021-22.

Hoglander may make his AHL debut tonight (Dec. 20) if he draws into the lineup for the Abbotsford Canucks game against the San Jose Barracuda. The two teams also square off on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at the Abbotsford Centre.

He will be joining goalie Arturs Silovs, who also was re-assigned to Abbotsford after being called up to Vancouver to serve as the team’s back-up goalie on Monday. Collin Delia was briefly sent down to Abbotsford, but was then recalled on Tuesday morning.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Arturs Silovs has been returned to Abbotsford (AHL) and G Collin Delia has been recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2022

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks post 3-2 win over Henderson Silver Knights

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks