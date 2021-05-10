Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

Less than a week after it was announced that the Vancouver Canucks will be moving its American Hockey League affiliate team to Abbotsford this fall, the buzz and anticipation for the club’s arrival appears to be growing.

Shortly after sharing the news online, the Canucks created both a mailing list for updates related to the team and a link allowing fans the chance to pay $25 to secure priority access for tickets. Both of those links can be found at canucks.com/ahl.

The News inquired about the numbers for both lists, and while the team was unable to provide numbers, the club said the response has been huge.

“The early feedback from the Abbotsford community has been incredible so far,” a spokesperson for the team stated. “Fans are really excited about bringing our Canucks prospects to the Fraser Valley. We expect we will have more details to share about the team in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, we encourage fans to sign up at Canucks.com/AHL for the latest information and to ensure they have priority access to tickets.”

The Canucks made the announcement on Tuesday, and the AHL Board of Governors approved the move on Thursday. Canucks officials stated they will confirm ticket and e-mail list numbers at a later date.

Today (May 10) marks the 12th anniversary of the opening of the team’s planned home, the Abbotsford Centre. The first large act to perform at the venue was The Tragically Hip in August of 2009.

The city of Abbotsford and Aqualini Investment Group are continuing to work on ironing out the full details of the team’s move to Abbotsford.

