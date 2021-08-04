Canucks name new president of business operations

Michael Doyle will work in both Abbotsford and Vancouver to enhance fan experience

Michael Doyle has been named the Canucks new president of business operations. (Canucks photo)

Michael Doyle has been named as the new president of business operations for Canucks Sports and Entertainment.

According to a press release posted on Tuesday (Aug. 3), Doyle will now be tasked with a focus on reshaping the organization and enhancing fan experience at both Vancouver’s Rogers Centre and the Abbotsford Centre.

Doyle’s career past includes 10 years with Toronto-based Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company ultimately responsible for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Argonauts, Toronto FC, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, Raptors 905 of the NBA G League and Toronto FC II.

He served as vice president, food and beverage with MLSE In Toronto and oversaw the food and beverage operations at the Air Canada Centre, BMO Field, and Ricoh Coliseum. Michael designed and built E11even and Real Sports Bar & Grill, which was voted North America ‘Sports Bar of the Year’ in 2010 – both are located in Maple Leaf Square.

He also spent six years in a senior management position with the Walt Disney Company.

Doyle was hired as the executive vice president and general manager for Rogers Arena back in Oct. 2011 and for the past three years he has served as an NHL alternate governor.

He was named president of Toptable Group in March 2014 and that title expanded to include president of Aquilini Live Entertainment and Hospitality in June 2016. Toptable Group is a hospitality company with restaurants in New York, Vancouver and Whistler.

Doyle will report directly to Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini and will lead CSE’s senior leadership team, which is responsible for all areas of the sports and entertainment business and the strategic and operational direction of the company. CSE includes the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver Warriors, Vancouver Titans, Seattle Surge, Rogers Arena, and the Abbotsford Centre.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to lead this great organization, and I’m very grateful to the Aquilini family for the opportunity,” Doyle stated in a press release. “Canucks Sports and Entertainment has a rich history in BC. As we continue to grow, my priority will be to reshape and rebuild our business operations team as we prepare to welcome fans back to games and events at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. It’s an exciting time for CSE and we couldn’t be more excited to feel the energy of the crowds this fall.”

