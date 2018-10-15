In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) is led off the ice after an injury during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Fla. The Vancouver Canucks say rookie forward Elias Pettersson is in concussion protocol. The loss of Pettersson for any significant length of time will be a blow to the rebuilding Canucks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

The Vancouver Canucks say rookie forward Elias Pettersson is in concussion protocol while centre Jay Beagle is out six weeks with a broken forearm.

Pettersson was injured when he was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 win Saturday. There was no penalty on the play.

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy afterwards and needed assistance to get to the locker-room. He did not return to the game. After the game, Canucks head coach Travis Green called the hit “a dirty play.”

Matheson was scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday.

Beagle was injured in the same game after blocking a shot.

The loss of Pettersson for any significant length of time will be a blow to the rebuilding Canucks. The rising star has five goals and three assists in five games this season after being selected fifth overall by the Canucks in last year’s NHL draft.

Beagle, a veteran centre, signed a four-year contract worth an average US$3 million per year with the Canucks on July 1. He helped the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup last season.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giants hand Victoria their first loss of the season
Next story
VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A crowned champions in Oregon

Just Posted

Second Langley man found guilty in $6 million fraud

The co-accused in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud admitted his guilt in court.

Man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old Langley girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A crowned champions in Oregon

Fastpitch team takes Triple Crown Sports Valley South 16U Tournament in Medford

Giants hand Victoria their first loss of the season

Langley’s WHL team went head to head with the Royals for the second day in a row, beating them 3-2.

Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Aldergrove policing focuses on safety, prevention

RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman’s October update from the Community Liaison office

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Aldergrove Starfish program gets boost

Jazz Pilots for Kids donates $4,871 for after-school food program

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Elderly pedestrian killed in Burnaby collision

Police are looking for witnesses

Most Read