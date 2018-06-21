Vancouver will host the Calgary Flames for their first game and home game of the 2018-19 season on Oct. 3 at Rogers Arena. (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

The Vancouver Canucks have released their 2018-19 season schedule, with single game tickets set to go on sale starting in September.

Vancouver will open their season hosting Pacific Division rivals the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Defending Stanley Cup champions the Washington Capitals will make their only visit to Rogers Arena on Monday, Oct. 22.

In the same week the Caps stop by, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will arrive on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Canadian teams the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets make their debut in Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 19, respectively.

If you want to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Connor McDavid brings the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Dec. 16.

