B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Montreal netminder Carey Price melted the hearts of fans during the NHL Awards Wednesday evening.

Price surprised young fan Anderson Whitehead, who was on stage at the awards. The moment brought the crowd to their feet, and Anderson to tears.

Price presented Anderson with a Canadiens jersey and invited him to come to the next NHL All Stars game.

Price first met Anderson in February after he was invited to watch him during a morning skate. Anderson’s mother’s dying wish was for him to meet Price, but she passed away before that could happen. A video of the two meeting showed the grief-stricken Anderson being comforted by Price.

The two have clearly spent time together since that first emotional meeting, with Price posting a picture of Anderson on his Instagram in May.

Price was raised in the remote First Nations community of Anahim Lake, west of Williams Lake, and continues to be a huge source of pride for everyone in the entire region.

