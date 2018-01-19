’Cats Jasper ready to focus on soccer

Langley dual sport athlete set to focus on soccer with UFV

She may be in the midst of basketball season, but Tavia Jasper’s future will be on the soccer pitch.

The Brookswood Secondary Grade 12 student has signed to join the UFV Cascades women’s soccer program in the fall.

Jasper, a five-foot-six midfielder, plans on studying kinesiology at the university.

The multi-sport athlete is no stranger to success, excelling on both the hardwood and on the field.

Jasper helped the Brookswood Bobcats win the 2016 senior girls AAA provincial title, despite being in just Grade 10. Last season, she helped the ’Cats win bronze at provincials. She is also a two-time winner of her school’s female athlete of the year award, taking top honours in both 2014 and 2016.

And on the pitch, her record of success is even better.

She has been a part of four straight League Cup championships (2014 to 2017) with Coastal FC and was named provincial MVP in 2015.

“Tavia is a ball-winning central midfielder who is very good on the ball. She competes hard and will not shy away from the physical battles,” said UFV coach Rob Giesbrecht.

“We’re excited that she’s chosen to come to UFV and play for our program.”


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Brookswood Bobcats’ Tavia Jasper during opening round action at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational at the Langley Events Centre last month. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

