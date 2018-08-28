The Langley Events Centre recently hosted the VK Bball Nationals and some teams that competed in the women’s tournament will be playing against China. (Langley Advance files)

China’s U17 women’s team starts exhibition games tonight (Aug. 28) in Langley

Three of four games are being played at the Langley Events Centre.

The Chinese U18 women’s national team is playing three games in Langley starting tonight as it readies for FIBA Asia U18 Championship which will be held in Bangalore, India at the end of October.

The Chinese athletes are playing a total of four ages, the first three are at the Langley Events Centre. The team is ranked ninth in the world in this age group.

Many of the teams they will take on competed at the recent VK Bball Nationals.

The four games start at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

Aug. 28 (tonight): China U18 vs. Burnaby Ballers. The Ballers were runners up in the open division at the bball nationals.

Aug. 29: China U18 vs. VK U17, winners of the U17 division at the bball nationals.

Sept. 4: China U18 vs. VK U17 Red, which finished second at the recent nationals in the LEC.

The fourth game is at Sentinel Secondary in West Vancouver, when China teaks on the Sentinel West Van U17 Selects on Sept. 5.

