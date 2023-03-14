City of Winnipeg to stage 2025 Grey Cup game, festivities

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivers his state of the league media address at the Hamilton Convention Centre, in Hamilton, Ontario on Friday, December 10, 2021. The 2025 Grey Cup game will be played at Winnipeg’s IG Field. The CFL made the official announcement Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

The 2025 Grey Cup game will be played at Winnipeg’s IG Field.

The CFL made the official announcement Tuesday. It will mark the fifth time that the Grey Cup game will be played in Winnipeg and the first since 2015.

“As a proud Winnipegger, I’m absolutely elated to announce the return of the Grey Cup to my hometown,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “I’m thrilled for the city, the entire province of Manitoba and, of course, for all of our incredible fans across the country.

“Hosting the Grey Cup is a tremendous honour, and I was blown away by the Blue Bombers’ plans to engage the community and put on an unforgettable celebration of our great game. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

The announcement comes after the CFL awarded the 2024 Grey Cup game to Vancouver. Both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions had bid to host that contest.

“The CFL’s loudest and most passionate fans will be ready to showcase our province and city to the great fans visiting from coast-to-coast when we host the 112th Grey Cup in our very own stadium,” said Bombers president/CEO Wade Miller. “We’re ready to once again show the country that Manitoba knows how to throw a party and welcome CFL fans.

“We are grateful for the incredible support from the province of Manitoba, the city of Winnipeg and our corporate partners in helping us win the bid.”

The 2023 Grey Cup will be held Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field, the 12th time the contest will be played in Hamilton.

“Manitoba is well-known for our ability to host major sports, entertainment and cultural events, including the successful staging of four prior Grey Cups,” said Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson. “Congratulations to our partners at the Winnipeg Football Club on their successful bid, I am confident the 2025 Grey Cup festivities will boost our economy and showcase Manitoba as a destination-of-choice to live, visit and invest in.”

Winnipeg also hosted the Grey Cup in 1991, ‘98 and 2006. All three of those games were held at Canad Inns Stadium (formerly Winnipeg Stadium) but that venue was demolished after the Blue Bombers moved to IG Field in 2013.

“Winnipeg has done an incredible job of hosting the Grey Cup in the past, and I know 2025 is going to be even better,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said. “This is one of Canada’s biggest events and it will showcase our great city to the rest of the country while providing a boost to the local economy.

“I look forward to celebrating with visitors and local fans at IG Field.”

RELATED: Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

CFLFootball