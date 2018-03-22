Vancouver Giants head coach Jason McKee gets his team ready for the playoff action getting underway this Friday in Victoria. (Special to the Langley Advance)

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Saturday’s game against the Kelowna Rockets was not about winning, it was about resting the front-runners who will take to the ice this Friday in the Vancouver Giant’s first playoff game. It was also about giving some up-and-coming players a turn on the ice, said head coach Jason McKee.

This past weekend, the G-Men fell 5-2 to Kelowna before their hometown fans at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Friday, then lost again Saturday night, by the score of 8-1, to the Rockets in Kelowna.

But it’s not worth dwelling on, said McKee, who noted it was the Giants’ last game of the regular season.

The Giants have already secured their spot in the playoff, and now all the teams’ energy and thought must be focused on preparing for the playoffs that begin with two games in Victoria this Friday and Saturday night.

Getting ready for playoffs means focusing on areas the Giants may need to improve on, what they need to do to tighten up on their game, and whatever is required to understand and better prepare for their opponents.

McKee said the Giants will keep with their regular practice schedule this week, but more importantly, players are being encouraged to eat exceptionally well and get lots of rest.

“Once [the playoffs] start, it gets really hectic,” McKee said.

Does it worry the coach that the Giants’ first games in the playoffs are being held in Victoria.

Not at all, he said.

The team has performed well on the road this year, and he is confident they’ll give it their all this weekend against the Royals.

In the first round of Western Hockey League playoffs, the Giants are battling the Victoria Royals. As mentioned, the first two games of this matchup are away, then the G-Men return home – at the LEC – for two games. One is Tuesday, March 27, followed by the next Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m. Thursday’s game will be broadcast nationwide on Sportsnet.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for more on this team’s progress in the playoffs

Previous story
Stealth continue to struggle
Next story
Langley trio in Stratford to compete for national seniors curling titles

Just Posted

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Fraser Highway B-Line to start in 2019

New bus from Langley Centre to Surrey Central expected to be 20 per cent faster than current service

Langley-based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Aldergrove-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Eco-friendly Walnut Grove students vie for technology prize

In this week’s business column, there’s a lot of talk about booze and food.

LISTEN: Retired Fort Langley broadcaster gives voice to local history

Heritage buff Mark Forsythe introduces Valley Voices, a podcast featuring Fraser Valley’s history.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago

Most Read