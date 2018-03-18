(Garrett James photo)

Colorado steals late victory from Langley lacrosse team

Next match up is against Cowtown during the Stealth country night March 31 at Langley Events Centre.

Fresh off their bye-week, the Langley-based Stealth hosted their western rival Colorado Mammoth in action on Saturday night and lost.

The Mammoth came out swinging in the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead six minutes into the game, Tony Malcom made it 3-1, but Colorado added one more to close the first 4-1, explained promoter Trevor McManus.”

Both teams scored three goals in the second to finish the half with the Mammoth leading 7-4. Joel McCready led the charge in the third with a pair of goals, while the Stealth trailed 8-7 after three quarters,” he elaborated.

McCready added his hat trick early in the fourth to tie the game 8-8. A pair of power play goals late in the fourth sunk the Stealth’s comeback, as Colorado took the 13-10 victory.

“We are struggling right now, I do not think that is a secret,” said forward Joel McCready.

“But it shows the true character of the team when we keep getting knocked down and we keep getting up,” he added.

“Every time you go out on the floor it is bigger than yourself, you are playing for your family, you are playing for your friends and you are playing for your teammates. Nobody in that room is running away, we maybe getting hit but we are showing up and ready to swing back at our opponents.”

Week 16 action will see the second half of the back-to-backs, as the Stealth visit the Pepsi Center to take on the Mammoth for the second time in a week. Following the game in Denver, Vancouver will have three home games before closing out the regular season in Georgia.

The Stealth’s next home game will be on Saturday, March 31, against the Calgary Roughnecks.

The Week 17 match up will be country night inside Langley Events Centre, where they will host local country music stars for live performances, a country dinner, passes to the Cloverdale Rodeo will be up for grabs, a boots giveaway from Stampede Tack and Western Wear, and more.

Tickets to the next home game are available including at StealthLAX.com.

