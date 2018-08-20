Langley Rams offensive lineman Ross Baykey and V.I. Raiders defensive lineman Brody Taylor tangle during Saturday’s B.C. Football Conference game at Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park. Karl Yu, Black Press

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

After veering off course in the first half, the V.I. Raiders righted the ship and scored a 35-34 comeback victory over the Langley Rams at Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park Saturday.

Despite a 31-7 deficit, the Raiders outscored the Rams 28-3 in the fourth quarter to up their regular season record to 2-1.

Doug Hocking, Raiders head coach, said the team had to change things up to earn the win.

“We came in defensively and we understood some things that they were doing and having successes and we had to make some adjustments defensively,” said Hocking after the game. “We had to be more aggressive and challenge their receivers. We started doing that in the second half and in doing that, their quarterback had to hold the ball … which gave our D-line time to get some pressure on him.”

Offensively, Hocking said, the team stuck to its game plan. The Raiders needed to run the football and they were having success late in the first half. The team went back to that in the second half to keep Langley “offset,” Hocking said.

The defence was led by Cory Fletcher who made eight tackles, and Matthew Cox, who had four solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Connor Kyliuk had four tackles and a sack. Gevhahn McNally-Hardisty had an interception.

READ MORE: New-look Langley Rams set for season

READ MORE: Ram hopefuls hit the gridiron as Langley hosts spring camp

Previous story
Final 40 seconds change the game for Langley Rams

Just Posted

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

Singer becoming fixture at tbird’s world-class shows

A self-proclaimed cowgirl knows she’ll never ride at tbird, but is excited to perform there.

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

PHOTOS: Fun at the PNE Fair

Knights of valour are set to steal the show at the 2018 PNE fair

Langley lawyer elected president of Aldergrove Rotary Club

Expanding involvement with youth literacy, poverty, Starfish Backpack Program and other activities

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Most Read