Communication, confidence, and networking all topics covered at Women in Leadership seminars

PacificSport Fraser Valley hosts workshops at Langley Events Centre for women in athletics

PacificSport Fraser Valley is hosting three sessions throughout a three month period for women 16 and up who are members of the sport and physical activity sectors.

The workshops will cover everything from professional development to idea-sharing, and provide numerous networking opportunities.

PacficSport is a not-for-profit organization based out of the Langley Events Centre that delivers training and offers resources to support the sports community.

They have partnered with the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport (CAAWS), an organization that holds development sessions to provide opportunities for women in the sport or physical activity sector to share experiences.

Stacy Fournier, communications coordinator for PacificSport, said the organization previously held a workshop for women which attracted attendees from all across the Lower Mainland.

“This is new for us – we held a women in sport event and panel discussion last year and decided to provide more opportunities for networking and advancement through leadership programs,” she said.

CAAWS offers six workshops in total, but Fournier said PacificSport will be offering three of them throughout February, March, and April.

The first workshop is “Leading with Confidence” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants will explore the experiences of female leaders, reflect on the value of sport and physical activity in their leadership journey, and consider how they can further develop their skills to be strong leaders.

“The first session is super important,” Fournier explained. “It teaches women to lead with more confidence – especially those who mainly work with men.”

Topics such as the equity gap in Canada’s sport leadership and communication will be explored.

“Effective Networking” will follow on Monday, March 9, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The second session is meant to be an International Women’s Day event with a light dinner provided, a keynote speaker in attendance, and networking as the primary topic.

The final workshop is “Conflict Management” on Monday, April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., which breaks down conflict in its many forms and how participants can understand and resolve conflict professionally.

Each workshop will be held at the PacificSport office at LEC – unit 109 – 7888 200th St.

Workshops are $20 each, or people can attend all three for $50.

“We are proud to host these beneficial sessions which can help, not only in sports, but anywhere in life and business,” Fournier added.

More information on the sessions is available at www.CAAWS.ca or at www.facebook.com/PacificSport.FraserValley.

