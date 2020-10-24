The Surrey Eagles logo.

COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

A player with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of the team’s exhibition game with Langley Rivermen on Saturday (Oct. 24).

Another game scheduled to be played Saturday at Chilliwack Coliseum, one involving Chilliwack and Coquitlam, has also been postponed.

The news is posted to surreyeagles.ca. The player is not named in the news release.

“The League office received notice this morning that one member of the Surrey Eagles has tested positive for COVID-19,” says the website post. “We immediately reached out to our Provincial Health Office (PHO) for direction as per our accepted plan and they have responded that Fraser Health will contact the team.

“At this point, the athlete has been placed in a 14-day quarantine and all other players and team personnel have been tested and we are awaiting results.

“Meanwhile, in the interest of caution, the exhibition game this afternoon between the Eagles and the Langley Rivermen has been postponed.

“We have also postponed the Coquitlam Express vs. Chilliwack Chiefs exhibition game that was scheduled for tonight, while we await further direction from Fraser Health.”

On Friday night in Chilliwack (Oct. 23), Surrey Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs played the last of six straight games against each other, as part of the BCHL’s extended training camp. Surrey pulled out a 3-0 win over the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE to read a game recap on the Eagles website.

On Saturday, the Eagles were to play Langley Rivermen for the first time during the pre-season. Puck drop was slated for 3 p.m.

Earlier this week, the Eagles put out an appeal for additional billet families.

READ MORE: Surrey Eagles in ‘desperate’ need of billet families for BCHL season.

