Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan stole the show, scoring with 58 seconds left regulation time to carry the Arizona Coyotes to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

Jussi Jokinen had the lone goal for the Canucks (25-32-9). Clayton Keller scored the first goal for the Coyotes (20-34-11).

Darcy Kuemper picked up the goaltending victory, making a mere 16 saves. Jacob Markstrom earned the loss, stopping 32 Arizona shots.

The first period was fast-paced with few whistles, until Vancouver committed two late penalties (from Daniel Sedin and Darren Archibald) back-to-back with just under four minutes left in the period.

On the two-man advantage, Vancouver’s Alex Edler blocked a shot and pushed the puck up to Brendan Sutter for a breakaway. Sutter beat Kuemper but hit the crossbar.

After the play, the referees confirmed that the puck did not pass the goal-line.

With a minute and 40 seconds left in the period, and with the Coyotes still on the power play, Keller jammed the puck into the back of the net after Markstrom made a magnificent glove save on Brendan Perlini.

Keller’s goal was his 18th goal of the season to put the Coyotes up 1-0.

Arizona’s lead did not last long. On a delayed penalty to the Coyotes’ Richard Panik, the Canucks had great puck movement in the opposing end and Jokinen snapped home his first goal for Vancouver on a quick one-two pass from Brendan Leipsic and Sam Gagner to tie the game up at 1-1.

Both teams were held scoreless during the second period as Arizona doubled Vancouver in shots, eight to four.

Arizona had quite a few scoring chances as Christian Dvorak, Nick Cousins and Brad Richardson all found the post during the second but could not find the back of the net.

Vancouver remained physical throughout the game, outhitting Arizona 24-14 through two periods.

It took a full 19 minutes to break the tie. Stepan received a pass from Keller and snapped it over the shoulder of Markstrom from the high slot to give the Coyotes the lead with 58 seconds left in the third period.

Canucks are set to host the Minnesota Wild Friday at 7 p.m.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Heading into to the game, Canucks forward Brendan Leipsic had paced the NHL in scoring since the trade deadline on Feb. 26, with five points in three games.

Arizona: The Coyotes are 8-2-2 in their past 12 games.