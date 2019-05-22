Team Cotter winners of the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship. Photo provided by Curl BC

Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

Top curling teams to battle for provincial championship in the Kootenays in 2020

The 2020 BC Men’s and BC Women’s curling championships will sweep into Cranbrook next year.

The City of Cranbrook has been named the host community for the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship and the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship that will run from Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at Western Financial Place.

“We are very pleased that Curl BC has chosen us to host the 2020 Championships,” said Mayor Lee Pratt in a press release.

“This gives us a great opportunity to showcase our community and surrounding area to all of the participants. The broadcast exposure also helps the audience see the many different amenities this area has to offer. We are looking forward to this event and promise a good time for all.”

The event will be broadcast on CBC where the top eight women’s teams and the top 16 men’s teams in British Columbia will go head-to-head at the championships.

READ: Curling great Kevin Martin lends support to Grand Slam event

Cranbrook has had proven success hosting curling events in the past including the 2017 Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge and the Canada Cup in 2011.

“It is an honour and an event that we know our community will support,” said Rick O’Neill, president, Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The winning men’s team at the provincial championships will go on to compete at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, while the winning women’s team will compete at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for both the women and the en to compete on arena ice, and best practice for preparing the winners for the Scotties and Brier,” said O’Neill.

Not only will the best curlers be in the city, but it will also be a year to celebrate curling in the province.

“The year 2020 is a banner year for curling in the province because it is the 125 anniversary of curling in B.C.,” said Scott Braley, CEO, Curl BC.

“Having a big event like this in the Kootenays, where the first curling club in B.C. was established, is an excellent way to celebrate.”

Teams will qualify for the events through the BC Women’s and Men’s Curling Tours, as well as regional and open qualifying events. The defending champions from the previous year will also qualify is three out of the four players remain the same.

Rosters will be known in January 2020, with tickets going on sale in the fall. More information on men’s and women’s curling can be found at Curl BC.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
