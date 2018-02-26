Credo Christian Kodiaks capture Fraser Valley banners

Langley school claims both senior boys and senior girls titles ahead of provincial championships

It was double the fun for the Credo Christian Kodiaks senior basketball teams.

In a span of three hours — and in the same gym for both games — the senior boys and girls basketball each captured their respective Fraser Valley banners.

Both games were played at Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College on Saturday with Credo Christian entering the Fraser Valley A championships as the top seed.

Up first were the senior boys, who scored an 80-70 victory over the No. 2 seed Khalsa Lions.

Credo Christian was led by Willem Dykstra, who was named most valuable player. Joshua Allison was selected an all-star.

The Kodiaks had won 78-52 over Meadowridge in the quarter-finals and 68-57 against Ecole Gabrielle Roy in the semifinals.

The senior girls fought back the No. 2 Unity Christian Flames 76-69.

Kari Stam picked up most valuable player honours for Credo while Sam Leenhorst was named to the all-star team.

The Kodiaks, who had a bye into the semifinals as one of the top two seeds, won their semifinal game after Hope forfeited the match.

Both Kodiaks squads will now play at their respective B.C. provincial basketball championships.

The boys tournament is March 7 to 10 at Langley Events Centre. The girls championships are being hosted by Unity Christian in Chilliwack, also from March 7 to 10.


