If all goes according to plan, Langley Thunder will open the WLA 2021 season on June 23, playing Coquitlam at the Langley Events Centre

Cross your fingers: Langley Thunder are hoping to open a new WLA season in June

It depends on whether they get approval from the provincial health officer

Langley Thunder action will return to the Langley Events Centre in June, in what will be the first game of a scaled-back 2021 season for the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA).

There’s a big if, however.

For it to happen, the league will have to have permission from the Provincial Health Authority, which will depend on how the battle against COVID-19 is going.

If all works out, plans call for a 12-game schedule, down from the traditional 18 games, with each team completing a home-and-home set against the rest of the league.

The Thunder game against Coquitlam is scheduled for June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.

All six Thunder home games will all be played on Wednesday nights.

READ ALSO: Rolling the dice: how Langley Thunder took a risk that netted two key players

Here is the full Thunder schedule: (home games in italics)

Date – Time – Opponent – Venue

June 23, 7:30 p.m. Coquitlam Langley Events Centre

June 30, 7:30 p.m. Maple Ridge Langley Events Centre

July 3, 7:00 p.m. Coquitlam Poirier Sports Complex

July 7 ,7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Langley Events Centre

July 9, 7:30 p.m. Burnaby Bill Copeland Arena

July 14, 7:30 p.m. New Westminster Langley Events Centre

July 16, 7:00 p.m. Victoria The Q Centre

July 21, 7:00 p.m. Victoria Langley Events Centre

July 22, 7:30 p.m. New Westminster Queen’s Park Arena

July 27, 7:00 p.m. Maple Ridge Cam Neely Arena

July 28, 7:30 p.m. Burnaby Langley Events Centre

July 31, 7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Nanaimo Ice Centre

READ ALSO: New addition to BCJALL Langley Thunder has the genetics to excel at lacrosse, coach says

