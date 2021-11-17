Crosstown battle sees Langley Trappers down Aldergrove Kodiaks

‘We were undisciplined and you can’t be, against a quality team like that’

When crosstown rivals Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Trappers last met, on Oct. 8, the visiting Kodiaks won the battle of the Langley-based team 3-1 at George Preston arena.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the rival PJHL teams renewed hostilities, and this time the visiting Trappers took the win, 7-5 on Kodiaks home ice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre arena.

Kodiaks took the lead early in the game, only to see the Trappers battle back, Kodiaks GM Rick Harkins noted.

“We had them and we kind of let it slip away,” Harkins commented.

“We were undisciplined and you can’t be, against a quality team like that.”

In the first period, Trappers’ Brendan O’Grady struck first at 1:26 with an assist by Hayden Yahn and Anthony Bosnjak.

Kodiaks accounted for the next three goals, all within two-and-a-half minutes, beginning with Connor Martin , assisted by Linden Storebo and Noah Iacutone, then Justin Ralph with Darian Tamas and Parker Kubilius, and Carson Preston with Kale Taylor and Lewis Nikkel.

At that point, Trappers changed goalies, bringing in Taje Gill to spell off Caedon Bellmann.

Then, Trappers’ Aidan Roy narrowed the gap with Lleyton Shearon and Jacob Astles.

In the second, Kodiaks scored on a power play with Carson Preston assisted by Kale Taylor and Trevor Baron.

Then it was the turn of the Trappers to score three in a row; a power play goal by Jamie Hylands with Lleyton Shearon and Brendan O’Grady, an unassisted goal by Brock Mierzejewski, and another power play score by Hayden Yahn with Brendan O’Grady and Jacob Astles.

Trappers’ Dylan Wormald scored the game winner at 8:10 of the third, with Anthony Bosnjak and Nicholas Cormack.

Kodiaks’ Kale Taylor responded with an assist from Carson Preston and Lewis Nikkel.

Aldergrove pulled their goaltender late in the third and Trappers Brendan O’Grady scored on the empty net, with a feed by Austin Ungurean and Jacob Astles.

Trappers’ Yahn, Kodiaks’ Preston and Trappers’ Astles were named first, second and third stars of the game.

Overall, Harkins is pleased with the progress the young Aldergrove team is making.

“We’re starting to gel a little bit,” he observed.

He plans to wait until the Christmas break to see if any changes need to be made, “any holes we need to fill.”

Trappers are currently first in the Harold Brittain conference with 16 wins in 21 games, while Kodiaks are third with 22 games an and 10 wins. Ridge Meadows are second.

