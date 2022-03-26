Curling foursome steal BC seniors crown

A new team representing Langley, Maple Ridge, and White Rock pulled out win after tie in the ninth

Self-proclaimed underdogs, Team Andrews of Langley won the BC seniors women’s title this past weekend. The provincials were held in Chilliwack. (CurlBC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Members of Langley’s Team Andrews were crowned provincial curling champs this past weekend.

The seniors championships were held in Chilliwack from March 15 to 20, Team Andrews taking the women’s title Sunday against Kelowna’s Team Arsenault.

The 2022 BC Connect Hearing Seniors Championships saw 17 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams battling it out for this season’s senior crowns.

The BC championships, held at the Chilliwack Curling Club, took place over 18 draws. The 10 women’s teams competed in two pools of five.

According to CurlBC, Teams Arsenault and Andrews was a close, “balanced” match in the women’s final, which required as extra end to determine who would earn the hearts.

The lead flip-flopped multiple times due to multi point steals late in the game.

It was anyone’s game throughout, with things all tied up in the ninth end.

Team Andrews managed to pull out all the stops in the ninth, however, with the winning point and a championship win of 9-7.

Team Andrews is headed up by skip Leanne Andrews of Walnut Grove, who is assisted by third Jenn Routliffe of Aldergrove, second Tracy Stecker of White Rock, and lead Cathy Chapman of Walnut Grove.

The team plays together and with others out of three different Lower Mainland curling rinks. Andrews, Routliffe, and Chapman playing league together at the Golden Ears Winter Club in Maple Ridge, while Strecker’s primary league play is at Peace Arch Curling Club. They all play together and in different tams out of the Langley Curling Centre.

While Andrews and Routliffe have played together for some time, Chapman explained that this was the first year they’ve competed as this foursome – playing a few bonspiels and practising a bit out of Langley ahead of this weekend’s championships.

Out of the eight games played last week, Team Andrews won seven – losing the first before pulling it together and ultimately taking the title, Chapman said, describing her team as the underdogs going into the seniors championships.

They haven’t had a chance to celebrate their victory yet, she added. But after a bit of rest, she expects they’ll come together and rejoice.

“Honestly, I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” Chapman said. “But, we’re definitely excited.”

In addition to earning the provincial seniors’ title, Team Andrews also punched their ticket the 2022 Curling Canada National Senior Championships in December. The host community is still to be announced.

curlingLangleySeniors