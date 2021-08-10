Davies wins Chilliwack

Langley’s Caleb Davies won his class at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s top-rated three-day event in Chilliwack.

A wait-listed field of 100 elite young golfers competed in the 17th annual, World Amateur Golf-ranked MJT Odlum Brown Classic at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club.

Running August 3, 4, and 5 in sunny summer conditions, the event featured a cut after two rounds to the top 60 per cent of the field in each division.

Davies, 16, won the MJT Odlum Brown Classic Juvenile Boys trophy, never giving up the lead after shooting a 67 on the first day.

“I thought my game was in good shape coming into the tournament,” Davies said.

“My putting was the reason I won and I did a great job fighting the wind on the final day.”

Langley’s Amy Lee, 13, was a close runner-up against Ling Yu (Katherine) Hao, 14, of Burnaby for Low Overall Girls score in the MJT Girls U15 Division.

Hao’s scores of 73, 69, and 77 earned her fourth MJT title of the season.

“There were some very talented players in the field, so I was a bit nervous at the start,” Hao commeted.

“After not sinking my putts in the second round, I started to relax and let it go and the putts began to go in.”

Lee, 13, had rounds of 72, 74, and 74.

Next MJT stop in BC will be Langley, for the G&G Prodigy Series at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course on Aug. 26 and 27.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

A non-profit organization, MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

It has annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season. MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

