Davies wins fourth MJT title

Langley’s Caleb Davies, 16, earned his fourth title of the season at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s (MJT) Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Course in Richmond. (file)

Langley’s Caleb Davies, 16, earned his fourth title of the season at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Course in Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

A wait-listed field of 80 juniors took part in the final B.C. event of the season, competing for titles in six divisions.

Davies, who holds the 2021 MJT Juvenile Boys Order of Merit presented by RBC title, shot 76 and 67 (143) to win his division by a three-shot margin.

“I thought my game was in good shape coming into the tournament,” commented Davies.

“I plan to do lots of strength training over the off season to gain some more distance and work on my putting stroke.”

Vancouver,’s Ryan Liang, 14, (77 and 69 = 146) and Richmond’s Daniel Xu, 16, (76 and 70 = 146) finished tied for second place.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley golfer Caleb Davies finishes second as Newlands Golf and Country Club revives West Country Open event with new name

In the MJT Girls U15 Division, Langley’s Rose Chen, 12, finished in second place with scores of 76 and 74 (150).

The winner, 14-year-old Claudia Zhang of West Vancouver, fired a pair of 74s (148) to take home the division title by two shots.

It was the first victory of the season for Zhang.

“I felt slightly nervous going into the event, and I know I could have done better, but it feels great to get a win,” Zhang remarked.

MJT Booster Juice BounceBack Awards for most improved scores in round two over round one went to Davies, Anya Cheng, Tina Jiang, and Jacky Tang.

READ ALSO: Davies wins Chilliwack

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

A non-profit organization, MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

It has annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season. MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

GolfLangley