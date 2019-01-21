Team BC won their fourth game this morning (Monday) against the Newfoundland and Labrador team by the score of 12-4. (Anita Tardi/Special to Black Press)

Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

Tyler Tardi and squad plays two games Tuesday at the junior curling nationals in Saskatchewan.

Two-time Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi and his British Columbia squad continued their dominant performance, downing Newfoundland and Labrador’s Greg Blyde 12-4 this morning.

The Langley-based curlers are in Prince Albert, Sask. this week for the New Holland Canadian Junior Championships.

“We are playing well,” Tardi shared with Black Press.

“But there’s a lot of curling left to do so we are just taking it slow. One goal at a time,” he added. “Hoping we can keep it going and make it one step closer to our goal.”

Their victory Monday moves Tardi to 4-0. That follows another victory Sunday night – when they captured their third win of the competition over Saskatchewan’s Rylan Kleiter. They also won two games Saturday, the first a 10-2 victory over the Yukon, and the second, later that day, 14-1 against Nunavut.

SUNDAY COVERAGE: Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

SATURDAY COVERAGE: Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

Pleased, but always remaining humble, Tardi (a Cloverdale skip, who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third, who hails from Fort. St. John), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Surrey but also plays out of theLangley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead out of Victoria), are taking this tournament one game at a time.

Their manager, Anita Tardi (Tyler’s mother) said the boys will take the rest of the day off.

“So we’ll go cheer on the girls and we will all have some family time this evening,” she added, her husband, Paul, being the team’s coach.

Tuesday is a double game day for Team BC. They take on Ontario and then Alberta (which will be livestreamed on Facebook).

People can find all the scores and standings by linking to the scoreboard on the event website, here:www.curling.ca/2019juniors.

Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

