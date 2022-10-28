Vancouver Giants extend their winning streak to three with a 2-1 victory over the Oil Kings in Edmonton Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2022. (Andy Devlin/Special to Black Press Media)

Defeat in oil country earns head coach 250th career win

Vancouver Giants are on a road trip through the Prairies, kicking it off with a win in Edmonton

In his first game as a G-Men former Langley Rivermen Tyler Thorpe suited up and travelled with his new Vancouver Giants teammates to Edmonton where they clinched a victory over the Oil Kings Thursday night.

The 17-year-old forward was signed to the Giants earlier this week, confirmed general manager Barclay Parneta, describing Thorpe as an “excellent addition to the group.”

Last year, the 6 ft. 5 in., 205-lbs right-hander played at the PIJHL level for the Richmond Sockeyes, tallying 17 points in 33 games.

Then, he started the season with the Rivermen, scoring two goals and adding an assist for three points in nine games to start the season. But he wasn’t going to play at the BCHL-level for long, still early on in the season being signed to the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Giants.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family to the Vancouver Giants organization,” Parneta said.

Meanwhile, Thursday night’s 2-1 victory in Edmonton was the kick off to the Giants eight-game road trip – much of it through the Prairies – where they’re taking on their Central Division counterparts.

This latest win, the third in a row, was secured by Mazden Leslie at 10:52 into the third period – on a powerplay. It was an historic moment. But not so much for Leslie, as for the teams head coach Michael Dyck.

The G-Men’s victory marks Dyck’s 250th career WHL win.

The Giants are on the road for the next few weeks. Their next stop is tonight (Friday, Oct. 28) in Red Deer, where they’ll be taking on the Rebels. That’s followed by another game two days from now.

The Giants head to Calgary for a matchup with the Hitmen Sunday afternoon before going on to Medicine Hat for a matchup with the Tigers on Tuesday.

Langley Rivermen forward Ty Thorpe has moved up the hockey ladder, signing this week with the WHL and the Vancouver Giants. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

Langley Rivermen forward Ty Thorpe has moved up the hockey ladder, signing this week with the WHL and the Vancouver Giants. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

