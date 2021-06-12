Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel.

His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.

In a tweet, Saturday afternoon the UEFA announced the match would be suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Later, it tweeted that Eriksen left the field “stabilized” and was taken to hospital.

