PHOTOS: Determination blends with fun on ice at Langley curling event

Dozens of Special Olympians are on the ice at the Langley Curling Centre today for a bonspiel.

Interest in curling has picked up tremendously since the 2018 Olympics, and Robyn Parkes can’t help but notice the influx of people keen to consider the sport in Langley.

But today (Sunday, March 4), it’s a group who have been enjoying curling at the Langley Curling Centre for years, who have taken over the ice.

The Langley Special Olympics team are hosting a bonspiel. They’re playing host to a regional bonspiel featuring two of their own Langley teams, as well as two Abbotsford teams, two from Surrey, one from Coquitlam, one out of Vancouver, and one mixed team.

The event is expected to last until about 4 p.m., and Parkes said it is free for spectators to come and watch. In fact, it’s encouraged.

It’s happening inside the curling centre, in the George Preston Recreation Centre at 208th Street and 42nd Avenue in Brookswood.

For more information about the Langley Curling Centre is available online.

Special Olympics BC – Langley has 200 athletes who participate in 16 sport programs, including swimming, fitness, basketball, floor hockey, rhythmic gymnastics, curling, five-pin bowling, powerlifting, bocce, golf, soccer, softball, and athletics. Also offered in this community are several youth programs, including FUNdamentals, youth bowling and youth basketball.

For more about the SOBC – Langley, people can visit their website.

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

