Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

PHOTOS: Determination blends with fun on ice at Langley curling event

Dozens of Special Olympians are on the ice at the Langley Curling Centre today for a bonspiel.

Interest in curling has picked up tremendously since the 2018 Olympics, and Robyn Parkes can’t help but notice the influx of people keen to consider the sport in Langley.

But today (Sunday, March 4), it’s a group who have been enjoying curling at the Langley Curling Centre for years, who have taken over the ice.

The Langley Special Olympics team are hosting a bonspiel. They’re playing host to a regional bonspiel featuring two of their own Langley teams, as well as two Abbotsford teams, two from Surrey, one from Coquitlam, one out of Vancouver, and one mixed team.

The event is expected to last until about 4 p.m., and Parkes said it is free for spectators to come and watch. In fact, it’s encouraged.

It’s happening inside the curling centre, in the George Preston Recreation Centre at 208th Street and 42nd Avenue in Brookswood.

For more information about the Langley Curling Centre is available online.

Special Olympics BC – Langley has 200 athletes who participate in 16 sport programs, including swimming, fitness, basketball, floor hockey, rhythmic gymnastics, curling, five-pin bowling, powerlifting, bocce, golf, soccer, softball, and athletics. Also offered in this community are several youth programs, including FUNdamentals, youth bowling and youth basketball.

For more about the SOBC – Langley, people can visit their website.

 

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Special Olympic action unfolding now on Langley Curling Centre ice. (Tracy Boyd photos)

Previous story
Triumph over Blazers secure Langley-based Giants a playoff berth

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Determination blends with fun on ice at Langley curling event

Dozens of Special Olympians are on the ice at the Langley Curling Centre today for a bonspiel.

Playoffs! Giants clinch post-season berth for first time in four years

Vancouver edges Kamloops to book playoff spot

Triumph over Blazers secure Langley-based Giants a playoff berth

No time to rest on their laurels from Saturday night, Giants are hosting Everett Sunday afternoon.

Langley lacrosse team down but not out after defeat in Saskatoon

The Vancouver Stealth fell to Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night, but they’re not giving up says coach.

VIDEO: Gator junior girls golden at provincials

Walnut Grove junior girls beat Surrey’s Fraser Heights Firehawks in thrilling junior girls B.C. final

Fraser Valley eagles outfitted with tracking system

Raptor specialist monitoring movement, habits of birds of prey

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

UBC student dies in early morning Vancouver crash

Speed a factor as student swerved into a tree

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

Most Read