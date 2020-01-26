‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Condolences poured out across social media as news about the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna both died in the crash in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County. In total, authorities say five people were killed.
Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the team take home five NBA titles before retiring in 2016.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA was “devastated” by the loss of Bryant.
“For 2o seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” Silver said in a statement.
“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players.”
In his post-retirement life, he focused on advocating for women’s basketball, inspired by his daughter Gianna.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020