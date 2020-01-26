‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

In this March 2, 2019 photo, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Condolences poured out across social media as news about the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna both died in the crash in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County. In total, authorities say five people were killed.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the team take home five NBA titles before retiring in 2016.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA was “devastated” by the loss of Bryant.

“For 2o seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” Silver said in a statement.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players.”

In his post-retirement life, he focused on advocating for women’s basketball, inspired by his daughter Gianna.

This was just a few weeks ago. Life is short, tell someone you love them today #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/abJBHd9Ql7 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) January 26, 2020

📸 Neymar (@neymarjr) dedicating a goal for PSG to Kobe Bryant today by flashing the 2 and 4 with his fingers and pointing to the sky #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/qhCkxsWaBp — FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 26, 2020

Wow.. I'm at a loss for words. Prayers and thoughts are with the families right now.. #RIPMAMBA #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/96KKJa5niZ — Matt Breida (@MattBreida) January 26, 2020

So far 2020, you suck. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.