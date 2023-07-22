Disc golf championship competitors in Langley this weekend

Peter Matthews is moving to Langley from Coquitlam and joined disc golf with his brother, Ian, two years ago. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Jeremy Taylor, 14, is competing in the B.C. Open tournament at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A competitor warms up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A competitor warms up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Competitors warm up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) A competitor warms up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Eric Thompson, 25, warms up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Peter Matthews is in the process of moving to Langley, and disc golf is part of the reason why.

Matthews and his brother, Ian, picked up the sport two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was one of the few activities they could do that followed pandemic restrictions.

“We wanted something to do outside and we found we love the sport,” Matthews said.

Both brothers were at the Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 22, to compete in the B.C. Open disc golf tournament — happening until 7 p.m. tonight.

The Matthews are among 583 competitors playing this weekend, both professionals and amateurs from Canada and around the world as far as Australia, to play at the Professional Disc Golf Associaiton (PDGA) sanctioned B.C. Open, making it the largest event of its kind in Canada, according to tournament director Craig Sheathers.

Sheathers explained that over the last two years, he has seen a huge growth in the number of players.

“Before the pandemic there would have been 250 players. Across the world, disc golf has become a very fast growing sport,” he said.

The final day of the tournament is tomorrow, Sunday July 23, with amateurs competing at the Raptors Knoll park and professionals competing at Campbell Valley Regional Provincial Park until 7 p.m.

Built on a former Aldergrove landfill that has been restored, covered with soil and donated wildflower seeds, and planted with trees, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park is a part of the 100-acre Jackman Wetlands Park.

Co-founded and designed by Stewart McIsack and Chris Hartmann in 2019, the 18-hole, 40-acre course is ranked 13th in the world.

To learn more, visit the club website at www.rkdiscgolfpark.com.

