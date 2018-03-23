Doggers take down top two teams, capture peewee Langley Cup

Langley peewee hockey team had just one loss since middle of January

A five-goal second period helped the Langley Doggers triumph in the Langley Cup championship game.

Playing Langley LY1 in the peewee championship on Monday at Sportsplex, the Doggers flexed their offensive muscle as Kade Dayton and Cooper Rimek both scored twice and Ty Dayton had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory.

The Doggers’ Ryan Nichol and LY3’s David Yoon traded first-period goals and Kallen Barthelson had the lone goal of the third period.

Winning the Langley Cup helps make up for the team’s lack of tournament success.

“Our team was excited to win the Langley Cup because we didn’t perform very well in any of our tournaments, which was disappointing,” said coach Mark Davis.

But since mid-January, the Doggers finally got their game together and have only lost once since then.

That also includes going 5-0 in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs.

“When we drafted our team, we knew we had the offence and goaltending,” Davis said. “(And) once our defence started to come together … we just started gelling.

“(But) it was our defence that were the unsung heroes that battled 100 per cent to shut down (the LY3) offence.”

The Doggers were seeded fourth for the eight-team Langley Cup playoffs and ran the table, going a perfect 4-0.

That included wins over the top two seeds, the Langley LY4 Cobras and then LY3 in the championship game.

In the semifinals versus the Cobras, overtime was needed with Rimek burying the winner.

The goal was set up by Ty Dayton, who set up all three Dogger goals and finished with six points over the final two games.

The Doggers are made up of: Royce Holm, Robby Davis, Owen Smith, Lucas Thompson, Colten Myers, Julian Dethoma, Ty Dayton, Kade Dayton, Hayden Heales, Ryan Nichol, Stephen Zhang, Marcus Petersen, Cooper Rimek, James Veerman and Parker Carlson.

The coaches are Mark Davis, Tony Carlson and Brian Smith and Leah Dayton is the manager.



