Doggers take down top two teams, capture peewee Langley Cup

Langley peewee hockey team had just one loss since middle of January

A five-goal second period helped the Langley Doggers triumph in the Langley Cup championship game.

Playing Langley LY1 in the peewee championship on Monday at Sportsplex, the Doggers flexed their offensive muscle as Kade Dayton and Cooper Rimek both scored twice and Ty Dayton had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory.

The Doggers’ Ryan Nichol and LY3’s David Yoon traded first-period goals and Kallen Barthelson had the lone goal of the third period.

Winning the Langley Cup helps make up for the team’s lack of tournament success.

“Our team was excited to win the Langley Cup because we didn’t perform very well in any of our tournaments, which was disappointing,” said coach Mark Davis.

But since mid-January, the Doggers finally got their game together and have only lost once since then.

That also includes going 5-0 in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs.

“When we drafted our team, we knew we had the offence and goaltending,” Davis said. “(And) once our defence started to come together … we just started gelling.

“(But) it was our defence that were the unsung heroes that battled 100 per cent to shut down (the LY3) offence.”

The Doggers were seeded fourth for the eight-team Langley Cup playoffs and ran the table, going a perfect 4-0.

That included wins over the top two seeds, the Langley LY4 Cobras and then LY3 in the championship game.

In the semifinals versus the Cobras, overtime was needed with Rimek burying the winner.

The goal was set up by Ty Dayton, who set up all three Dogger goals and finished with six points over the final two games.

The Doggers are made up of: Royce Holm, Robby Davis, Owen Smith, Lucas Thompson, Colten Myers, Julian Dethoma, Ty Dayton, Kade Dayton, Hayden Heales, Ryan Nichol, Stephen Zhang, Marcus Petersen, Cooper Rimek, James Veerman and Parker Carlson.

The coaches are Mark Davis, Tony Carlson and Brian Smith and Leah Dayton is the manager.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final
Next story
Eagles ride hot goaltending, soar to Cup

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire shuts down 232 Street in Langley

Traffic being re-routed following Langley structure fire

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong Abbotsford ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Doggers take down top two teams, capture peewee Langley Cup

Langley peewee hockey team had just one loss since middle of January

Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Captain Tyler Sousa scores three goals in 1:53 to power Titans to victory in atom Langley Cup final

Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Langley pool renovations completed

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens on Sunday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Most Read