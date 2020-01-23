Hockey Gives Blood runs Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Canadian Blood Services/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

The Vancouver Giants have partnered with Canadian Blood Services in an effort to engage and educate the hockey community about the importance of blood donation.

Hockey Gives Blood, a national campaign kicked off my a group of hockey players, will be at Langley Events Centre on Thursday, Jan 23.

The initiative that will see both Giants players and the public coming together to donate.

Anyone interested in finding out more can register at www.blood.ca

READ MORE: Langley’s Liam Visram has been named a community hero

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
While Newfoundland thaws, that province’s junior curling teams take to Langley ice

Just Posted

Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

People who make a difference: Langley residents two of three stars named by Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants

Awards honour community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity

Youth hit with gun butt during fight at Langley mall

RCMP are investigating the fight between two groups of youths

While Newfoundland thaws, that province’s junior curling teams take to Langley ice

Coach Dennis Bruce said his team left for Langley hours before the storm hit

Lawyers argue over truth of “threat” in Langley lawsuit filings

A prominent artist is suing a Langley Township councillor for defamation

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada

In B.C., legal pot cost $9.32 per gram when bought legally

Canada prepares as WHO decides whether to declare global coronavirus emergency

The city of Wuhan, China, has shut down outbound flights and trains

Survey finds support among Canadians for broader assisted-dying law

The survey was conducted Jan. 17 to 21 among 1,552 Canadians eligible to vote

Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment

Vancouver Island rallies around JR Rardon and family during stay in Seattle

New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Baqsimi is a nasal spray contains three milligrams of glucagon

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Most Read