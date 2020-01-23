Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

Hockey Gives Blood runs Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Canadian Blood Services/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Vancouver Giants have partnered with Canadian Blood Services in an effort to engage and educate the hockey community about the importance of blood donation.

Hockey Gives Blood, a national campaign kicked off my a group of hockey players, will be at Langley Events Centre on Thursday, Jan 23.

The initiative that will see both Giants players and the public coming together to donate.

Anyone interested in finding out more can register at www.blood.ca

Tomorrow, we welcome the team from #HockeyGivesBlood to the LEC. Did you know that most people don’t donate blood because they are never asked to? Today, we are asking you to join Hockey Gives Blood and book now to donate at https://t.co/VhvXSFLNSC #CanadasLifeline pic.twitter.com/EYUzZ0Ap8b — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 23, 2020

