Downpour forces early end to Langley golf tournament

MJT G&G Brands Classic at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course shortened on second day

Port Coquitlam golfer Kelly Du took her shot at Langley’s Pagoda Ridge course under a downpour. Rain shortened the two-day event over May 14, Saturday and May 15, Sunday. Despite the weather, three Langley golfers recorded top-three finishes. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Less than ideal weather forced an early end to the MJT G&G Brands Classic at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley over the weekend of May 14-15.

Rain on day two shortened the event to 27 holes for Junior, Juvenile and Bantam Boys divisions, and to 18 holes for the Girls and Peewee Boys divisions.

According to Environment Canada, Langley recorded 24.3 millimetres of rain on Sunday, May 15, the most in a 24-hour period since March.

Despite the inclement weather, several young Langley golfers managed top-three finishes in the final field of 92.

Jack Talstra was second in MJT Junior Boys, Sueah Park was third in the MJT Girls 15-19 category, and Soohan Park was third among MJT Bantam Boys.

The next stop in the province is the MJT British Columbia Series at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows on June 11-12.

G&G Brands is a wholesale supplier to the Canadian golf and corporate industry. which also sells into Australia and the U.S.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 100 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

MJT alumni include many Professional Tour players and PGA of Canada Professionals, as well as Canadian Amateur, National and Provincial Junior Champions.

