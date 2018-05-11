Clay Crellin defends against the Bellingham Bulls during MLBA action at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on May 6. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Dragons continue to soar to start season

Langley’s Vancouver Dragons minor pro basketball team has won their five games by an average of 36 points

There have not been much of an early-season learning curve for the Vancouver Dragons.

The minor pro basketball team is off to a 5-0 start as they lead the Northwest Conference of the Minor League Basketball Asssociation (MLBA).

Levon Kendall led the attack with 32 points and seven rebounds while Elliot Mason scored 27.

Tyler Amaya chipped in with 18 points and a dozen boards, while Deng Awak had 16 points and Clay Crellin scored 12. Montell Lindgren added 10 assists.

The team is back in action on May 19 when they host the Quad City Flames on the Dragons’ home floor at the David E. Enarson Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Dragons were off this past weekend but in their previous game, they hammered the Bellingham Bulls 115-79.

In fact, in Vancouver’s five victories, they have won by an average score of 123-90 and four of the wins have been by 20+ points.

 

Vancouver Dragons’ Sheldon Stewart defends against the Bellingham Bulls during MLBA action at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on May 6. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Montell Lindgren brings the ball up the court against the Bellingham Bulls during MLBA action at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on May 6. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Vancouver Dragons Montrell Lindgren against the Bellingham Bulls during MLBA action at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on May 6. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

